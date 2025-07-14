Polyrhythmics tickets on sale in New York at Le Poisson Rouge

Polyrhythmics via the band's official website

Polyrhythmics, Seattle’s eight-piece psychedelic-funk juggernaut, brings its horn-driven grooves to Manhattan’s Le Poisson Rouge on Dec. 14, 2025. The 7 : 30 p.m. set offers Big Apple fans a winter escape through Afrobeat rhythms, wah-guitar hooks and cosmic synth jams.

Celebrated for marathon festival appearances at High Sierra and Montreal Jazz Fest, Polyrhythmics meld New Orleans brass with West Coast funk, creating dance-floor energy and nuanced musicianship in equal measure. Their latest album, Filter System, expands the sonic palette with synthesizer flourishes and percussive layers destined for a live crescendo.

Le Poisson Rouge’s cabaret-style room—once the site of the historic Village Gate—boasts pristine acoustics and sightlines, holding just under 700 fans. Expect an intimate set where conga-heavy breakdowns and trumpet solos feel inches away.

