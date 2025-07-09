Pure Prairie League tickets on sale in NYC at Sony Hall

Pure Prairie League via the band's official website

Pure Prairie League brings country-rock harmonies to Sony Hall on Dec. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Ohio-born outfit—best known for the 1973 hit “Amie”—pairs pedal-steel twang with Laurel Canyon melodies that have influenced modern Americana giants like Chris Stapleton.

Tickets are on sale now. Sony Hall’s box office remains an option, but ScoreBig lists every seated reservation and standing-room ticket with no hidden fees, so classic-rock fans can plan a Midtown holiday weekend without sticker shock.

The band’s current lineup, anchored by co-founder John David Call, revisits deep cuts “Two-Lane Highway” and “Let Me Love You Tonight,” alongside new material teased for 2026. The 600-cap cabaret venue delivers intimate acoustics perfect for PPL’s three-part vocal stacks.

Doors swing at 6 p.m. for table-service dining; head downstairs post-show to spin the venue’s vintage photo booth and capture that ’70s-revival night out.

Shop for Pure Prairie League tickets at Sony Hall on December 7, 2025

