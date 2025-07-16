Purity Ring tickets on sale in Columbus at Newport Music Hall

Purity Ring performing at Newport Musical Hall in Columbus, OH on June 2, 2016 | Photo credit: Reedturner via Wikimedia Commons

Dream-pop duo Purity Ring returns with ethereal beats and haunting vocals at Newport Music Hall in Columbus on Oct. 25, 2025. The 1,700-capacity former vaudeville theater offers an intimate backdrop for Corin Roddick’s shimmering production and Megan James’ poetic lyricism.

Tickets are on sale at the Newport box office and through ScoreBig, whose no-fee policy leaves more room in the budget for merch tables awash in neon-lit vinyl.

The show supports the Canadian pair’s forthcoming fourth album, rumored to push their signature synth-pop into darker, industrial territory. Fans can still expect live staples “Fineshrine” and “Begin Again,” bolstered by immersive LED orbs and Roddick’s custom-built light sculptures.

Located on Ohio State University’s High Street strip, Newport Music Hall invites pre-show bites at campus-favorite eateries and post-show dancing at Short North clubs just blocks away.

