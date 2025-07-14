Purity Ring tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Novo

Purity Ring performing at Newport Musical Hall in Columbus, OH on June 2, 2016 | Photo credit: Reedturner via Wikimedia Commons

Purity Ring returns to Los Angeles for an 8 p.m. set at The Novo on Nov. 12, 2025. Nestled in L.A. Live, the 2 , 400-seat venue will host Megan James’s haunting vocals and Corin Roddick’s sculpted beats, wrapping downtown in the band’s signature blend of dream-pop and trap-tinged percussion.

Tickets are on sale now through The Novo, but ScoreBig lets Angelenos bypass hidden fees. Purchase here and score 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

The duo’s live visuals—kinetic LEDs and custom orbs that pulse to each kick drum—transform theaters into luminescent cathedrals. Expect new cuts alongside staples from 2012 breakthrough Shrines and 2020’s WOMB. With the Grammy Museum next door and Crypto.com Arena steps away, fans can plan a full downtown night out around the show.

Purity Ring’s last L.A. appearance sold out months in advance; don’t miss the reprise in one of the city’s most immersive concert spaces.

Shop for Purity Ring tickets at The Novo on November 12 , 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10 % off Purity Ring tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.