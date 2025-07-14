Purity Ring tickets on sale in Phoenix at The Van Buren

Purity Ring performing at Newport Musical Hall in Columbus, OH on June 2, 2016 | Photo credit: Reedturner via Wikimedia Commons

Purity Ring lands in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 2025, serving up shimmering synth-pop at downtown’s The Van Buren. Show time is 8 p.m., and the Canadian duo—vocalist Megan James and producer Corin Roddick—will preview tracks from their forthcoming fourth album alongside fan favorites “Fineshrine” and “Obedear.”

Purity Ring’s ethereal melodies paired with booming low-end have captivated festival crowds from Coachella to Primavera. The duo’s immersive light show—synced to crystalline vocals—turns clubs into otherworldly dreamscapes. The Van Buren’s 1 , 800-capacity art-deco confines ensure an intimate experience where every synth shimmer resonates.

Phoenix marks the group’s first Valley date since 2022, and early demand signals a quick sell-out. Arrive early to explore Roosevelt Row murals and local eateries before stepping into Purity Ring’s nocturnal universe.

