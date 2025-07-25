Raphael Saadiq tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Raphael Saadiq heads to Las Vegas for a soulful performance at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on September 12, 2025. The Grammy-winning artist brings decades of R&B, neo-soul, and funk to the stage with unmatched finesse.

Tickets are available now via the venue and through ScoreBig, where buyers avoid all hidden ticketing fees.

From his Tony! Toni! Toné! days to solo classics like “Ask of You,” Saadiq’s artistry continues to captivate music lovers of all ages. This Vegas show is expected to blend nostalgia with the smooth vibes that make Saadiq a timeless talent.

