Raphael Saadiq tickets on sale in Oxon Hill at MGM National Harbor

Raphael Saadiq—Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and co-founder of ’90s R&B icons Tony! Toni! Toné!—heads to The Theater at MGM National Harbor on Sept. 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. The Oxon Hill date finds Saadiq revisiting soul-rich classics like “Ask of You” and “Be Here” alongside recent solo material celebrated for its throwback Motown vibes.

Tickets are available now through the MGM box office and ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy no hidden ticket fees and multiple seating options—from orchestra pits to balcony views.

Saadiq’s 2023 album “Jimmy Lee” drew critical acclaim for its personal storytelling and lush production, while his recent reunion tour with Tony! Toni! Toné! sparked sold-out rooms nationwide. Expect a live set steeped in bass-heavy grooves, pristine falsetto and the seasoned bandleader’s signature vintage-soul arrangements.

The 3,000-seat Theater at MGM National Harbor offers state-of-the-art acoustics and an intimate feel just minutes from Washington, D.C. Concertgoers can pair the show with MGM’s dining and entertainment options, turning the R&B night into a full resort experience on the Potomac waterfront.

With only one DMV-area appearance on the books this year, local soul aficionados should move fast to lock in seats.

