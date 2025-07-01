Rhode Island Rams Football tickets on sale in Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island Rams Football will host five home games at Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I., this fall: Aug. 29 vs. Campbell Fighting Camels, Sept. 20 vs. Long Island University Sharks, Oct. 11 vs. New Hampshire Wildcats, Oct. 25 vs. Bryant Bulldogs and Nov. 22 vs. Hampton Pirates.

Tickets for all five matchups are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Meade Stadium box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers no hidden service fees.

Under second-year head coach Alex Santos, the Rams look to build on last season’s winning record. The Aug. 29 opener against the Fighting Camels kicks off a home slate that features both longtime rival Bryant and perennial power New Hampshire, making for an exciting series of contests.

Meade Stadium’s intimate setting provides unbeatable sightlines and a raucous home-field atmosphere. Whether you’re a lifelong UMass-Montessorian or a newcomer, these games offer the perfect chance to cheer on Rhode Island’s Division I football program.

