RIIZE tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

South Korean boy band Riize at the 2024 Melon Music Awards in Seoul on November 30, 2024 | Photo credit: TenAsia via Wikimedia Commons

RIIZE, K‑pop’s fastest‑rising rookie boy band, brings its first U.S. showcase to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, on Nov. 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The seven‑member SM Entertainment group—fresh off chart‑topping Korean singles “Get a Guitar” and “Siren”—will deliver intricate choreography, live‑band remixes and fan‑interaction segments known as “talk corners.”

Tickets are on sale now. While the arena box office handles standard inventory, ScoreBig lists floor GA, lower‑bowl seats and VIP sound‑check packages with no surprise fees—perfect for K‑pop fans budgeting for lightsticks and photo‑cards.

RIIZE’s name blends “rise” and “realize,” a mantra echoed in their high‑energy performances that fuse synth wave, pop‑punk guitar and EDM drops. Gas South Arena’s 13,000‑seat configuration offers clear sightlines and a retractable stage extension, allowing members Shotaro, Eun‑seok and Sung‑chan to sprint out for selfie‑cams and confetti finales.

Located 25 miles north of Atlanta, the arena sits beside Sugarloaf Parkway dining—including Korean BBQ and bubble‑tea spots that double as pre‑show meetup hubs. Doors open at 6 p.m.; early arrivals can visit the merch booth for limited‑edition hoodies and exclusive trading cards.

