RIIZE tickets on sale in Rosemont at Rosemont Theatre

South Korean boy band Riize at the 2024 Melon Music Awards in Seoul on November 30, 2024 | Photo credit: TenAsia via Wikimedia Commons

RIIZE, the breakout K-pop sensation, hits the Rosemont Theatre on October 30, 2025. Their global fandom is growing rapidly, and this Chicago-area stop is expected to be a sold-out event full of lights, choreography, and hits.

Tickets are available now through the venue or ScoreBig—where fans enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden ticket charges.

RIIZE blends stunning visuals, strong vocals, and polished production into an electrifying show. Expect to hear fan favorites along with new tracks from their latest release, all backed by an immersive live experience tailored for passionate fans.

Don’t miss your chance to catch the next wave of global pop live in Rosemont.

