Road Trip Adventures tickets on sale in Portland at Cross Insurance Arena

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures returns to Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, for a noon performance that packs Pixar pals, princesses and Mickey’s red convertible into a 90‑minute joyride. The show’s GPS weaves from Moana’s Motunui to Andy’s Toy Box, using projection screens and interactive props that invite kids to help navigate each stop.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena, but ScoreBig offers a fee‑free path to everything from budget balconies to glass‑level VIP experiences—including post‑show character meet‑and‑greets.

Debuting just five years ago, Road Trip Adventures has earned rave reviews for its mash‑up storyline and highway‑themed set pieces such as Woody’s Roundup rest area. Portland’s Thanksgiving‑weekend matinee is perfect for visiting relatives and is the tour’s final Maine stop this season, making demand especially strong.

Arrive early to explore Old Port coffee spots, then settle into one of the AHL’s coziest arenas—transformed overnight by crews who coat the rink in a fresh layer of sparkling ice. Kids are encouraged to sport Mickey ears, and parents can relax knowing the show wraps well before dinner hour.

Shop for Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets at Cross Insurance Arena on November 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.