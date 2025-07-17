Rodney Carrington tickets on sale in Reno at Silver Legacy Casino

Rodney Carrington brings his razor-sharp country comedy to Reno’s Silver Legacy Casino on November 29, 2025. The Oklahoma native—known for charting on both Billboard’s comedy and country charts—mixes stand-up punchlines with humorous songs like “Show Them to Me” and “Camouflage and Christmas Lights.” Saturday night’s 8 p.m. show promises an uncensored set tailor-made for fans who appreciate Carrington’s blue-collar wit.

Tickets are available now through the Silver Legacy box office and ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service charges. Shoppers can apply the exclusive TicketNews discount code at checkout for added savings.

Carrington has sold more than three million comedy albums and regularly sells out theaters in Las Vegas, Nashville and beyond. His Reno stop follows an extended Sin City residency, giving Northern Nevada audiences a rare chance to see the multi-talented performer without hopping on a plane. The Silver Legacy’s intimate showroom guarantees clear sightlines and premium sound—ideal for every off-the-cuff riff.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Carrington’s self-deprecating humor, expect fresh material drawn from current events, family life and the quirks of everyday America. Seating is limited, so secure your tickets early for a Thanksgiving-weekend laugh-fest.

Shop for Rodney Carrington tickets at Silver Legacy Casino on November 29, 2025

