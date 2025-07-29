Royal Winter Fair Horse Show tickets on sale in Toronto

A lineup of horses being polished and wrapped for the show | Photo credit: Matt MacGillivray from Toronto, Canada via Wikimedia Commons

Royal Winter Fair Horse Show returns to Toronto’s Coca‑Cola Coliseum with nine world‑class equestrian events running Nov. 7‑15, 2025. From the opening HEP Canadian Show Jumping Championship to the Grand Finale Longines FEI World Cup Jumping, the century‑old fair blends Olympic‑caliber sport with the pageantry of Canada’s largest indoor agricultural showcase.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now.

The Royal has crowned champions since 1922 and annually transforms Exhibition Place into a horse‑lover’s paradise. Spectators can expect daring Derby rounds, family‑friendly matinees and the spectacle of international riders vying for FEI points inside a climate‑controlled arena famed for its electric atmosphere. Between classes, wander the fair’s gourmet food court or shop the country‑lifestyle market steps from the ring.

Whether you thrill to fast jump‑offs or want an unforgettable Family Day outing, the Royal’s 2025 schedule offers something for every gate‑to‑gate fan. Book early—prime‑time sessions traditionally sell out well before the first horse trots down the chute.

