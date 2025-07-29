Royal Winter Fair weekend tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca‑Cola Coliseum

A lineup of horses being polished and wrapped for the show | Photo credit: Matt MacGillivray from Toronto, Canada via Wikimedia Commons

Royal Winter Fair Horse Show caps its 2025 run at Toronto’s Coca‑Cola Coliseum with two specialty events: the K‑9 Equine Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 15 (1 p.m.) and the fan‑favorite Royal Rodeo featuring actress Amber Marshall on Sunday, Nov. 16 (2 p.m.). The century‑old agricultural fair blends elite show‑jumping with family‑friendly entertainment, filling Exhibition Place with a uniquely Canadian mix of horsepower—both four‑legged and under the hood of rodeo bulls.

Tickets for the closing weekend are available now at the Coliseum box office, but attendees can skip surprise fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists every seat—from railside gold to upper‑bowl value—in one transparent view.

The K‑9 Equine Challenge pairs top riders with speedy herding dogs in relay races that thrill young spectators, while Sunday’s rodeo brings bronc‑busting drama and a musical finale hosted by Heartland star Amber Marshall. Between events, patrons can browse artisan markets, sample award‑winning cheeses and snap selfies beneath the iconic Royal archway.

These final sessions traditionally sell out as Toronto ushers in winter with one last burst of arena energy. Plan transit early—GO Train service stops steps from the venue—and bundle up for midway treats before settling into the heated grandstands.

