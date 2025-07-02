Royel Otis tickets on sale in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Royel Otis sails into Manhattan’s Seaport District for a sunset show atop The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Oct. 12, 2025 at 7 p.m. The Australian indie-pop duo—fresh off their 2024 ARIA Award-winning debut “Pratts & Pain”—will treat New Yorkers to jangly guitar hooks and airy harmonies with panoramic skyline views as a backdrop.

Tickets are on sale now. While the venue’s ticketing partner is an option, ScoreBig lets fans skip hidden fees and apply instant savings at checkout.

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic earned critical buzz for their breezy single “Oysters In My Pocket,” landing them festival slots from Sydney to Glastonbury. Their North American trek builds on viral momentum, pairing laid-back Aussie charm with danceable grooves reminiscent of Two Door Cinema Club and Phoenix.

The open-air Rooftop at Pier 17 accommodates roughly 3,500 guests and features unobstructed sightlines of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River. Gates open at 6 p.m., offering plenty of time to explore the Seaport’s dining options before the lights dim and the band takes the stage.

