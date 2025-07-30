Rugby World Cup 2027 Organizers Reveal Ticket Plan

Rugby World Cup 2027 organizers announced the ticketing timelines and plans for the Sydney event this week. (Image via event organizer's website)

Organizers of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup rolled out an expansive ticketing program on Monday, pledging an enormous event attendance and family-friendly pricing when the tournament returns to Australian soil for the first time in more than two decades.

More than 2.5 million seats—the most in Rugby World Cup history—will be available across the 52-match schedule, tournament officials announced at a launch event overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge. At least one million of those seats will sell for under AUD $100, with entry-level adult prices starting at $40 for pool games and children’s tickets from $20.

“This ticketing program has been designed with one simple principle: put the fans first,” said World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson, calling the 24-team event “bigger, bolder and more accessible than ever before.” Set across seven host cities, the six-week spectacle is projected to draw 250,000 international visitors and inject roughly AUD $1.3 billion in direct tourism spending. Officials also hope the event will push national rugby participation to 200,000 players by 2029. Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag.

Key sales windows

Now — Registration: Fans can register at rugbyworldcup.com/2027 to indicate their interest in accessing the tickets via presale that begins in February. Registration is open through January 31.

Registration: Fans can register at rugbyworldcup.com/2027 to indicate their interest in accessing the tickets via presale that begins in February. Registration is open through January 31. July 30 — Premium Hospitality Passes sale: Tickets bundled with either travel or “hospitality” offerings go on sale.

Tickets bundled with either travel or “hospitality” offerings go on sale. August 5 — Superfan Passes: The limited (to 2,027) pass offers holders the right to buy up to four tickets for any of the event’s matches.

The limited (to 2,027) pass offers holders the right to buy up to four tickets for any of the event’s matches. February 2026 — General presale: register at rugbyworldcup.com/2027 by Jan. 31 will get first crack at all matches and price categories.

register at rugbyworldcup.com/2027 by Jan. 31 will get first crack at all matches and price categories. May 2026 — General sale: A three-week ballot will allocate remaining seats, with oversubscribed categories settled by lottery.

The match schedule is expected in January 2026, following December’s tournament draw in London.

Organizers said the digital ticketing platform will feature transparent pricing with no hidden fees, wheelchair-accessible bays sold alongside free companion seats, and easy-access options for supporters with mobility needs. Children under two will be admitted free.

Superfan Passes and “Premium” Packages Aplenty

For die-hards looking to lock in plans well ahead of kickoff, organizers introduced the Superfan Pass. Priced at AUD $750, the pass grants holders the right to buy up to four tickets to every match—including the opener in Perth and the final in Sydney—before any other sales phase. Only 2,027 passes will be sold when they go live at 2 p.m. AEST on Aug. 5. The pass itself does not include match tickets and is non-transferable.

Hospitality ticket packages for eight marquee fixtures, including both semifinals and the final, hit the market July 30. Ticket-inclusive travel packages for domestic and international fans will follow in early 2026.

The plan to package premium tickets in such a fashion follows the industry trend that ties much of the deireable ticket inventory for high-profile to such bundling arrangements.

Rugby World Cup 2027 is offering a tiered slate of hospitality bundles that pair Category 1 seats with curated food-and-drink experiences across every marquee stage of the tournament. At the top end, the “Stars” range from the five-match Finals Series in Sydney (AUD 28,500 – approx. $18,500 U.S) to single-event options such as the Perth opener (AUD 5,500 – $3,600) and quarter-final weekends in Brisbane or Sydney (AUD 9,000 – $5,900). “Hemisphere” bundles prices start around AUD 3,300 ($2,200) for the opening match and topping out at AUD 16,800 ($10,900) for the full Sydney Finals Series. “Union Lounge+” has semi-final weekend access from AUD 7,000 ($4,560) and comprehensive quarter-final/semi-final combinations from about AUD 11,800.

Full package details and information are available here.

Qualification snapshot

Eighteen nations have already punched their tickets, with regional qualifying continuing through November’s Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai. World Rugby rankings at the end of 2025 will determine draw seedings.

Ticket sales, Robinson said, mark “the starting whistle on a once-in-a-generation celebration” of rugby in Australia. With prices aimed at every budget and a larger field than ever before, organizers are betting the fan-first approach will fill stadiums—and leave a lasting legacy—when the world’s best converge Down Under in two summers’ time.