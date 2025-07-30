Sam Smith tickets on sale for Brooklyn shows

Global pop powerhouse Sam Smith has added three intimate gigs at Williamsburg’s Warsaw this fall, playing Oct. 15, 17 and 31, 2025. The 1,000-capacity club offers fans a rare chance to experience Smith’s soaring vocals up close—far from the arenas and festival stages they normally command.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. ScoreBig lists remaining inventory with no hidden service fees, making the secondary search easier on your wallet than many platforms or day-of walk-ups at the venue.

Smith’s latest album, buoyed by chart-topping single ‘Unholy’, expands the singer’s repertoire from soulful ballads to bold dance anthems. Expect a setlist that marries early favorites like ‘Stay With Me’ with new, pulse-pounding tracks and deep cuts cherished by longtime devotees.

Warsaw—famed for its pierogi concessions and punk-rock lineage—has hosted surprise sets from industry heavies such as Lorde and Arctic Monkeys. Conveniently located near the L and G trains, the Polish National Home venue provides easy post-show access to Brooklyn nightlife along Bedford and Driggs Avenues.

With just three NYC shows, and none larger, demand is predicted to outpace supply. Act quickly to secure your night with one of pop’s defining voices.

