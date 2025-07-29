Sam Smith will trade arenas for the 1,000‑capacity Warsaw in Brooklyn this fall, headlining six club‑sized shows Oct. 15, 17, 18, 22, 29 and 31, 2025. The Grammy‑ and Oscar‑winning vocalist behind “Stay With Me” and the chart‑topping “Unholy” promises stripped‑down arrangements and deep‑cut set lists in the historic Greenpoint ballroom turned rock hall.

Tickets for every date are on sale now. Fans can line up at the Warsaw box office, but savvy buyers can skip service charges by shopping through ScoreBig, which lists transparent, fee‑free prices across all sections.

Smith last played New York on a sold‑out arena tour, making this Warsaw stand a rare chance to hear their soaring tenor up close—complete with the venue’s famed pierogi platters and a ceiling so low the disco ball practically touches the stage lights. Expect an evening that drifts from wistful ballads to dance‑floor anthems, with Smith’s trademark candor about love, identity and resilience.

Greenpoint’s nightlife buzzes on show nights, so arrive early for nearby craft‑beer gardens, then head inside the former Polish community center turned indie‑rock landmark. Doors open at 6 p.m.; all shows begin at 7 p.m. and end before the neighborhood’s late‑night taco trucks shutter.

