Sam Smith tickets on sale for limited Brooklyn shows at Warsaw

Sam Smith will transform Greenpoint’s beloved Warsaw into a six‑night confessional this October, performing Oct. 8, 10, 11, 21, 24 and 30, 2025. The 1,000‑capacity Polish community hall—more famous for pierogi than pop divas—offers a once‑in‑a‑lifetime chance to experience the Grammy‑ and Oscar‑winning singer’s soaring tenor at arm’s length.

Tickets for every date are available now. While the Warsaw box office will handle walk‑ups, fans can avoid hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, where the listed price is the final price.

Smith’s last New York appearance packed Madison Square Garden, but this club run promises stripped‑down arrangements spanning early ballads like “Stay With Me” to the dance‑floor pulse of “Unholy.” Expect candid storytelling between songs and a few surprise covers—previous tours have included Whitney Houston, Cher and a gospel‑choir take on “Time After Time.”

Warsaw’s low ceiling and vintage disco ball foster an intimacy rarely afforded superstars, while Greenpoint’s craft‑beer bars and waterfront skyline views make pre‑show meet‑ups a breeze. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. and ends early enough to catch the G‑train or grab late‑night tacos on Manhattan Avenue.

Sam Smith Brooklyn Performance Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Sam Smith tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.