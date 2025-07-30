Sam Smith tickets on sale for nine intimate Brooklyn shows

Four‑time Grammy winner Sam Smith has ballooned their fall residency at Williamsburg’s Warsaw to nine dates, running Oct. 8‑31, 2025. The 1,000‑capacity club offers a rare up‑close setting to hear chart‑toppers like “Stay With Me” and new dance hit “Unholy.”

All shows are on sale now, but remaining inventory is limited. ScoreBig posts every seat—without hidden fees—so fans can snag spots even after primary sales evaporate.

Smith’s pivot from soul crooner to boundary‑pushing pop star has won global praise, and Warsaw’s famed pierogi bar and punk‑rock pedigree add Brooklyn flavor you won’t find at arena gigs. The G and L trains drop fans within a five‑minute walk, making late‑night travel easy across the boroughs.

With no larger NYC venue booked this cycle, these dates double as exclusive album‑preview parties. History suggests each night will feature surprise covers and heartfelt chatter that cements Smith’s bond with fans.

