San Diego State Aztecs football tickets on sale at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State Aztecs football returns to Snapdragon Stadium this fall with four marquee Mountain West matchups that will test first-year head coach Sean Lewis. The Aztecs host California on Sept. 20, Colorado State on Oct. 3, Wyoming on Nov. 1 and Boise State on Nov. 15, giving San Diego fans a full slate of Saturday night showdowns in Mission Valley.

Tickets for every home game are on sale now. While Snapdragon’s box office remains an option, Aztecs faithful can dodge unexpected fees at ScoreBig, which shows final prices up front and offers an exclusive 10 percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10.

Snapdragon’s 35,000 seats, open-air design and giant north-end videoboard deliver an NFL-level experience on the college gridiron. After a transition year, SDSU looks to reclaim conference dominance behind dual-threat quarterback Jalen Mayden and a defense that ranked top-25 nationally in takeaways.

Parking lots open four hours before kickoff—perfect for carne asada tailgates—while the trolley drops fans steps from Gate 12. Whether you’re a season-ticket vet or planning a one-off family outing, these games promise Friday-night-lights pageantry under the San Diego sky.

Buy tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on San Diego State Aztecs football tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.