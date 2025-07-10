Saturdays At Your Place tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Saturdays At Your Place via the band's official website

Saturdays At Your Place delivers indie-emo charm to The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix on Nov. 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Michigan-born quartet’s melodic guitar textures and confessional lyrics recall early Death Cab—with a desert-night twist.

Tickets are on sale now via Crescent’s site, but Valley fans can bypass surprise fees at ScoreBig, which lists the same seats with all-in pricing.

The show caps a day-long downtown First Friday art crawl, making it a perfect double-feature for culture seekers. Expect cuts from 2024’s breakout EP Blankets plus unreleased tracks teased on TikTok.

Shop for Saturdays At Your Place tickets at Crescent Ballroom on November 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Saturdays At Your Place tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.