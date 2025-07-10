Saturdays At Your Place tickets on sale in Pontiac at The Crofoot Ballroom

Saturdays At Your Place via the band's official website

Saturdays At Your Place bring their home-state energy to The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan, on Nov. 21, 2025, at 5 p.m. The DIY favorites cut their teeth in metro Detroit basements and now headline one of the region’s premier alt-rock rooms.

Tickets are on sale through The Crofoot, but Michigan fans can avoid processing add-ons by purchasing at ScoreBig, which shows upfront, fee-free pricing.

The early evening set precedes Crofoot’s nightclub after-party, offering a full night of music under one roof. Expect fan-favorite “Sunroom” plus a surprise Oasis cover that has closed recent shows.

