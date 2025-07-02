Saxsquatch tickets on sale in Atlanta at Purgatory Stage

Saxsquatch — the internet-viral sax-wielding cryptid in sunglasses — headlines the Purgatory Stage at Masquerade, Atlanta, on Oct. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Expect a mash-up of ’80s pop hooks, electro-funk grooves and live looping delivered by a towering sasquatch suit and LED visor.

Tickets are available now, both at Masquerade’s box office and on ScoreBig, where transparent pricing drops the hidden-fee fright often lurking in checkout.

Since debuting on TikTok during 2020’s livestream boom, Saxsquatch has jammed alongside John Oates, toured EDM festivals and racked up millions of streams with sax-heavy remixes of “Careless Whisper” and “Blinding Lights.” The Atlanta show will lean on full-band arrangements, turning the 600-capacity brick-walled room into a sweaty dance floor.

Purgatory’s balcony-ringed setup provides sightlines from every corner; doors open at 6 p.m. Grab a craft beer at the venue’s bar before those first buttery tenor-sax notes echo through the rafters.

