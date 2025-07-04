Saxsquatch tickets on sale in Chattanooga at JJ’s Bohemia

Saxsquatch returns to JJ’s Bohemia in Chattanooga on Oct. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m., roaring through sax-soaked EDM remixes of everything from Daft Punk to Toto—while sporting the internet’s most famous furry suit.

Tickets are on sale now. Grab them at JJ’s door or via ScoreBig, where no hidden ticket fees keep your wallet from disappearing faster than Bigfoot.

Last year’s viral forest-dwelling star racked up 200 million TikTok views and packed venues nationwide. Expect neon trees, loop pedals, and à-riff-beat transitions that turn Yacht-Rock classics into bass-thumping drops. Chattanooga’s 250-cap room puts fans inches from the legend’s LED shades; selfies are encouraged.

Doors open at 7. JJ’s sits in the Southside arts district—ideal for pre-show brisket at Main Street Meats or graffiti-hunting along the MLK murals. Free lot parking fills quickly, so rideshare if you plan on Bigfoot-sized beverages.

Shop for Saxsquatch tickets at JJ’s Bohemia on October 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Saxsquatch tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.