Saxsquatch tickets on sale in Chicago at Bottom Lounge

Saxsquatch brings sax-soaked synthwave to Chicago’s Bottom Lounge on Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. The West Loop club’s 700-capacity main room offers an up-close vantage point for the furry phenom’s mix of retro visuals, live DJing and blistering sax solos.

Saxsquatch shot to fame busking roadside jazz riffs in full Sasquatch garb before streaming sets went viral worldwide. Recent singles like “Saxual Healing” and the synth-heavy “Footprints” showcase impressive musicianship beneath the costume. Chicago fans can anticipate mash-ups of Hall & Oates, Daft Punk and Prince, plus on-the-spot improvisations with audience participation.

Bottom Lounge opens doors at 7 p.m.; come early for elevated pub fare in the adjoining restaurant. The venue sits steps from the Green and Pink Line “L,” easing post-show transit home.

