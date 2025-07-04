Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox tickets on sale in Detroit at Fisher Theatre

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox rewinds pop hits into roaring-’20s swing at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on July 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. Expect Beyoncé, Nirvana and Radiohead re-imagined with ragtime piano, velvet horns and tap-dance breaks inside the 2,100-seat Art Deco landmark.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Fisher box office has seats, ScoreBig lists orchestra, mezzanine and balcony spots with no hidden ticket fees—ideal for fans saving their pennies for a pre-show cocktail in the lobby’s gilded lounge.

Since 2011, Postmodern Jukebox has amassed 6 million YouTube subscribers by giving modern chart-toppers vintage makeovers. Detroit’s date lands in the middle of the group’s “World Tour 2025,” featuring vocal powerhouse Aubrey Logan and a rotating cast of horn-blowing, tap-dancing time-travelers. Bradlee’s portable upright piano and a gilt-gramophone-shaped megaphone set the speakeasy mood, while Fisher’s acoustics highlight every trumpet growl.

The theatre sits on Woodward Avenue’s cultural corridor; arrive early to tour the venue’s marble foyer or dine at nearby Selden Standard. On-site parking garages offer evening flat rates, and the QLINE streetcar stops one block south.

Shop for Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox tickets at Fisher Theatre on July 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.