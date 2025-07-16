Se Regalan Dudas Podcast tickets on sale in San Antonio

Se Regalan Dudas Podcast brings its candid conversations and audience interaction to The Aztec Theatre in San Antonio on Oct. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fans of Ashley Frangie and Lety Sahagún can expect a night of authentic storytelling and insights drawn from the duo’s wildly popular Spanish-language program.

Tickets for the Oct. 5 show are available now.

Since launching in 2018, Se Regalan Dudas has amassed millions of listens by tackling topics such as mental health, relationships, and personal growth. Live shows expand on that intimacy, inviting audience questions and fostering on-stage dialogue that feels like a conversation among friends.

The ornate Aztec Theatre, a restored 1920s landmark on East Commerce Street, offers state-of-the-art sound and a cozy setting ideal for a podcast brought to life. San Antonio’s vibrant downtown nightlife provides plenty of pre- and post-show dining for fans making an evening of it.

