Se Regalan Dudas tickets on sale in Houston at House of Blues

Se Regalan Dudas brings its hit Spanish-language podcast from headphones to the stage at House of Blues Houston on Sept. 30, 2025. Hosts Lety Sahagún and Ashley Frangie will tackle life’s biggest questions live, blending humor, insight and audience interaction for their first Houston appearance.

Tickets for the Sept. 30 show are on sale now at the House of Blues box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid surprise service charges and can choose from balcony to pit seating.

The hugely popular podcast, which translates to “Questions Given Away,” has topped Apple Podcasts charts across Latin America and the U.S. Live dates give fans a chance to participate in Q&A segments and witness the duo’s chemistry in real time. Expect candid conversations on relationships, mental health and empowerment, plus special guest moments unique to Houston’s vibrant cultural scene.

The intimate setting of House of Blues — capacity just over 1,000 — makes this a rare opportunity to see Sahagún and Frangie up close before their tour moves on to larger theaters. Spanish-speaking Houstonians and podcast aficionados alike should act fast for the single Texas date.

Shop for Se Regalan Dudas tickets at House of Blues – Houston on September 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Se Regalan Dudas tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.