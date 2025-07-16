SEMA Fest Returns to Las Vegas With Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Crowes

Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Crowes, and Neon Trees have been announced as the headliners for the 2025 edition of SEMA Fest, taking place Friday, November 7 in Las Vegas. The annual event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center campus’ Bronze Lot.

The festival, which runs alongside the SEMA Show automotive trade event, will once again pair a full day of live music with motorsports demonstrations, vehicle displays, and automotive exhibitions.

This year marks the third installment of SEMA Fest, which first launched in 2023. The festival was introduced as a public-facing extension of the trade show, offering a mix of concerts, live automotive exhibitions, and car culture displays. Previous editions have included performances from Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Cage The Elephant, Sublime, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

“SEMA Fest brings the excitement of car culture and live music together like never before,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President of Events.

“When combined with the rare opportunity to walk the SEMA Show floor during Friday’s public access, it creates an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate the industry, the community, and everything that makes car culture so special.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 16 with general public sales beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official SEMA Fest website.