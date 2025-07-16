Senators vs. Maple Leafs tickets on sale in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

Original Six tradition meets modern rivalry when the Ottawa Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL preseason action at Canadian Tire Centre on Sept. 21, 2025. Puck drops at 3 p.m., giving fans an early look at rookies, line-combo experiments and off-season acquisitions before the regular-season grind.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office

The matchup lets Ontario rivals fine-tune special teams while stoking bragging rights that stretch back to the 1910s. Sens captain Brady Tkachuk will battle Auston Matthews and Toronto’s high-octane offense, while coach D. J. Smith gauges new defensive pairings. Expect spirited play despite the “preseason” label; last fall’s exhibition tilt featured 74 combined shots and a shootout finish.

Canadian Tire Centre’s easy highway access and ample parking make a Sunday matinee perfect for families. Arrive early to tour the concourse memorabilia or grab BeaverTails before seats fill.

