Sesame Street Live brings Elmo and friends to Toledo, tickets on sale

Sesame Street Live! brings the beloved neighborhood to Stranahan Theater in Toledo on Nov. 14, 2025, for an early-evening performance of Elmo and Friends Say Hello. Families can expect Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and more sharing classic songs, dance breaks and lessons about friendship in a colorful stage setting.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Stranahan Theater box office or skip the hidden fees by shopping through ScoreBig, which offers discounted seats to major events with transparent pricing.

This touring production is designed for preschoolers, with a runtime under two hours and interactive moments that invite kids to sing, clap and move in the aisles. Toledo is one of only a handful of Midwest stops this fall, making the Stranahan date a prime opportunity for parents to introduce little ones to the magic of live theater in a comfortable, family-friendly venue.

Secure your seats early for what is sure to be a sold-out Friday night of Muppet-style merriment. Whether it’s Elmo’s infectious giggle or Cookie’s crumb-filled comedy, the show promises feel-good memories that last long after the final curtain.

Shop for Sesame Street Live! tickets at Stranahan Theater on November 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Sesame Street Live: Elmo and Friends Say Hello tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.