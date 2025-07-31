Seventeen tickets on sale in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium

Seventeen lands in Los Angeles for two nights at BMO Stadium, Oct. 16-17, 2025, both shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. The self-producing K-pop powerhouse will bring its 13-member vocal, hip-hop and performance units together for an arena-sized production featuring massive LED walls and synchronized choreography.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the BMO Stadium box office or via ScoreBig, where prices are displayed in full with no hidden service charges.

Seventeen’s 2025 “Follow Again” tour follows the record-breaking EP FML, which became the best-selling album in K-pop history. Expect explosive renditions of “Super,” “Hot” and the sentimental anthem “_World.” The group’s last Los Angeles visit sold out Crypto.com Arena in minutes, underscoring sky-high demand among West-Coast Carats.

BMO Stadium—home of LAFC—transforms into a 22,500-seat concert venue with enhanced sightlines and upgraded sound. Located in Exposition Park, the complex offers easy Metro access and plentiful pre-show dining in Koreatown and Downtown LA.

