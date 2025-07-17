Sharks vs. Golden Knights tickets on sale in San Jose

San Jose Sharks fans can get an early look at their 2025–26 lineup when the team hosts the Vegas Golden Knights for a pair of preseason contests at SAP Center on Sept. 21 and Sept. 26. The exhibition slate offers Bay Area supporters a first glimpse at new prospects, off-season acquisitions and fresh coaching tweaks before the regular-season puck drops.

Tickets for both matchups are on sale now. While SAP Center’s box office remains an option, buyers can also secure seats via ScoreBig, which lists NHL tickets with no hidden fees—a welcome change from dynamic-pricing surprises.

The Sharks will look to sharpen special-teams play against the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, whose fast-skating roster provides an ideal measuring stick. Last year’s preseason drew sell-out crowds, and capacity limits remain at 17,562, so early purchasing is advised.

This season marks San Jose’s 34th at SAP Center—nicknamed “the Shark Tank”—and the venue’s new LED ribbon boards will heighten game-night energy. Beyond evaluating line combinations, the twin dates double as family-friendly outings: parking discounts, in-arena giveaways and the first chance to snag newly redesigned jerseys will add to the buzz.

Game schedule

