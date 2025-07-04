Sherlock Holmes tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Walnut Street Theatre

Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective deduces danger on Walnut Street Theatre’s historic stage Jan. 16–17, 2026. The world-premiere mystery—penned by local playwright Bruce Graham—re-teams Holmes and Watson to foil a jewel heist amid horse-drawn fog on Victorian-era London streets recreated in America’s oldest playhouse.

Tickets for all three performances are on sale now. The Walnut box office and ScoreBig list orchestra, mezzanine and limited-view gallery seats, but ScoreBig tacks on no hidden ticket fees, keeping sleuths’ wallets safe from financial Moriartys.

Graham’s script mixes razor-sharp deductive banter with cloak-and-dagger set pieces staged by resident director Bill Van Horn. Walnut’s 1,054-seat mainstage—fresh off a $3 million lighting renovation—provides shadowy corners for Holmes’s hallmark reveals. Day-of-show talkbacks will follow each performance, offering theatergoers a peek into Graham’s process of updating Conan Doyle for 21st-century Philly fans.

The venue sits steps from Independence Hall; arrive early for pre-show cheesesteaks on Walnut Street or discounted parking at the Parkade on 8th Street.

Shop for tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.