Shoot To Thrill AC/DC tribute tickets on sale in Roanoke

Shoot To Thrill – AC/DC Tribute Band cranks the decibels at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke, Virginia, on Oct. 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. Expect a two‑hour barrage of Angus‑approved riffs and Bon Scott‑era deep cuts delivered beside the Roanoke River under crisp fall skies.

Tickets are on sale now. Skip the gate‑day markup by scoring seats at ScoreBig, where up‑front pricing means no hidden fees.

Known for note‑perfect takes on ‘Back in Black’ and ‘Thunderstruck,’ the North Carolina‑based quintet has shared stages with Skid Row and Bret Michaels. Dr. Pepper Park’s outdoor setup—lawn chairs welcome—offers an ideal tailgate vibe steps from downtown craft‑beer spots.

The venue’s limited 3,000‑cap lawn sells fast for tribute nights, so hard‑rock diehards should lock in their spot before they’re “Shot Down in Flames.”

