Silverstein tickets on sale in Austin at Radio/East

Post-hardcore stalwarts Silverstein headline an emo revival showcase at Radio/East in Austin on Dec. 10, 2025. The bill features Thursday, Free Throw and local breakout Bloom for a night of cathartic sing-alongs.

Tickets are available now at the venue

Celebrating 25 years since their debut EP, Silverstein balances early scream-laden anthems “Smashed into Pieces” with polished cuts from 2020’s A Beautiful Place to Drown. Thursday’s return sparks nostalgia with “Understanding in a Car Crash,” while Free Throw injects raw Midwest emo energy before Austin-born Bloom opens.

Radio/East’s indoor-outdoor grounds, craft-beer taps and ample bike parking epitomize East Austin’s DIY spirit—ideal surroundings for a scene-spanning lineup that unites old-school Warped Tour vets and Gen-Z newcomers.

