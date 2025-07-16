Silverstein tickets on sale in Seattle at Showbox SoDo

Silverstein caps its 25th-anniversary tour with a stacked post-hardcore bill at Showbox SoDo in Seattle on Nov. 30, 2025. Joining the Canadian quintet are emo veterans Thursday, melodic punk outfit Free Throw and rising Washington-state act Bloom.

Tickets for the Nov. 30 showcase are on sale now at the venue and on ScoreBig, whose no-fee guarantee keeps moshing budgets intact.

Silverstein’s marathon sets have blended classics from Discovering the Waterfront with 2020’s acclaimed A Beautiful Place to Drown, while Thursday’s reunion appearances spark nostalgia with “Understanding in a Car Crash.” Free Throw delivers confessional midwestern emo, and Bloom opens with high-energy hooks steeped in Seattle’s alternative lineage.

Showbox SoDo’s 1,800-capacity floor offers intimate sight-lines and a legendary sound system that’s hosted everyone from Nirvana to Billie Eilish. Expect crowd-surfers, cathartic sing-alongs and a communal celebration of two decades of screamo and post-hardcore influence.

