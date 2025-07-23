Skizzy Mars tickets on sale in Columbus at A and R Music Bar

Skizzy Mars brings his confessional hip-hop to A and R Music Bar in Columbus on Oct. 28, 2025. The New York-born rapper is known for sleek, melodic tracks and introspective lyrics that have built him a loyal following since his breakout mixtapes and debut album.

Tickets for the Oct. 28 show are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the venue box office or head to ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

A and R Music Bar’s close-quarters layout makes this a prime setting to catch Skizzy Mars up close. Expect a set packed with fan favorites like “I’m Ready” alongside newer material, all delivered with the laid-back charisma that defines his live shows. Columbus hip-hop fans looking for a midweek night out will find this one hard to pass up.

Don’t wait to lock in seats—intimate rooms fill quickly when an artist with national buzz drops in. Gather your crew, plan a Short North pregame, and make sure you’re in the room when the lights go down.

Skizzy Mars tickets at A and R Music Bar on October 28, 2025

