Skydxddy tickets on sale in Cambridge, Mass.

Skydxddy brings his genre-blending rap/hip-hop set to Middle East – Downstairs in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 7, 2025, at 6 p.m. Fans can expect a mix of aggressive beats, catchy hooks and experimental soundscapes that have defined his early-career buzz.

Tickets for the Sept. 7 show are on sale now. Purchase at Middle East – Downstairs box office or secure seats online via ScoreBig, which offers no hidden fees.

Skydxddy’s DIY approach and viral tracks on SoundCloud have earned him a devoted following. His live shows feature raw energy and interactive moments, making each stop on his underground tour feel uniquely electric.

The Middle East’s 400-capacity Downstairs room provides up-close sightlines and an intimate vibe—perfect for fans who want to experience his sound in a true underground setting. This performance marks one of his first New England dates of the year and is poised to sell out fast.

Shop for Skydxddy tickets at Middle East – Downstairs on Sept. 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Skydxddy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,Skydxddy tickets Middle East – Downstairs”