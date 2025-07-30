Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets on sale in Fort Wayne

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will deck the halls of Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre on Dec. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The bluegrass-infused musical reimagines Dickens’ timeless tale, transplanting Ebenezer Scrooge to 1930s East Tennessee for a knee-slapping holiday celebration of redemption.

Tickets are available now through the theater box office, but ScoreBig offers the same seats with no hidden service charges, helping families keep more cash for their Christmas shopping.

Featuring an original score co-written by country legend Dolly Parton, the show blends Appalachian harmonies with classic yuletide storytelling. Audiences can expect lively clogging numbers, heartfelt ballads and a fresh twist on the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

The 1928 Embassy Theatre—listed on the National Register of Historic Places—boasts restored Art Deco splendor and acoustics that showcase banjos and fiddles in crystal clarity. Downtown Fort Wayne’s holiday lights and skating rink just steps away offer pre-show cheer for visitors of all ages.

With only one Indiana performance on the current tour, demand is expected to be brisk. Secure your tickets now for a holly-jolly evening that bridges Broadway flair and mountain charm.

Shop for Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets at Embassy Theatre on Dec. 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.