Some Like It Hot tickets on sale in Portland at Keller Auditorium

Some Like It Hot sizzles into Portland when the Tony-winning musical’s first national tour stops at Keller Auditorium Sept. 2-7, 2025. Adapted from the classic 1959 Billy Wilder film, the high-energy show trades Prohibition-era hijinks for fresh choreography, original jazz-pop tunes and a message of self-discovery that resonates with modern audiences.

Tickets for every Portland performance are on sale now. While the Portland’5 box office has seats, fans can also buy through ScoreBig, which lists Broadway tours with no hidden fees—a budget-friendly option for families and theater lovers alike.

The musical earned 13 Tony nominations and a trophy for Best Choreography thanks to Casey Nicholaw’s tap-driven staging. Portland marks the tour’s only Oregon engagement, making it a hot ticket for West Coast theatergoers eager to see Joe, Jerry and Sugar Kane jam on showstoppers like “You Can’t Have Me (If You Don’t Have Him).” Keller Auditorium’s 3,000-plus seats, river-view lobby and MAX light-rail access make it an easy downtown night out.

Fans arriving early can enjoy themed cocktails at the bar and a lobby exhibit on Hollywood’s Golden Age. Given the tour’s sold-out launch in Chicago, securing seats now is wise—especially for the double-show Saturday.

