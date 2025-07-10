Spiritbox & Periphery tickets on sale in Cincinnati at ICON Music Center

Spiritbox joins prog-metal titans Periphery and pop-punk risers Honey Revenge for a crushing triple-bill at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Nov. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fans can expect Spiritbox’s viral hit “Holy Roller,” Periphery’s eight-string epics and Honey Revenge’s hook-laced riffs—all in one night along the Ohio River.

Tickets are on sale now via the ICON box office, but metalheads can sidestep convenience fees at ScoreBig, which lists the same seats with fully transparent pricing.

Front-woman Courtney LaPlante’s dynamic range has propelled Spiritbox to festival main stages worldwide, while Periphery’s polyrhythmic shredding remains a benchmark of the djent movement. Cincinnati’s state-of-the-art riverfront venue promises pristine sound and sightlines across its 6,300 capacities.

The tour’s only Ohio stop falls Thanksgiving week, making it an ideal holiday escape for heavy-music devotees—and tickets typically vanish faster than a blast-beat breakdown.

Shop for Spiritbox & Periphery tickets at ICON Music Center on November 26, 2025

