Spiritbox & Periphery tickets on sale in OKC at The Criterion

Spiritbox teams with Periphery and Honey Revenge for a high-gain assault on The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Nov. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. The 3,500-cap venue will rumble as Spiritbox unleashes tracks from Eternal Blue alongside Periphery’s math-metal odysseys.

OKC marks Spiritbox’s first Oklahoma appearance, and early setlists hint at brand-new material teased on TikTok. The Criterion’s modern lighting rig will sync to Periphery’s polyrhythms for a full-sensory barrage.

With only one Plains-region date, demand is spiking—grab tickets before they disappear into the pit.

