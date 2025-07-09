Spiritbox & Periphery tickets on sale in Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Spiritbox joins prog-metal titans Periphery and pop-punk risers Honey Revenge for a single night of genre-blending riffs at Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. The 2,500-seat room—known for pristine acoustics—will host breakdowns, ambient interludes and circle-pit energy starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Vegas fans can purchase through the resort’s box office, but ScoreBig provides every tier—floor GA to sky-box suites—with no hidden service fees, so groups can split costs without surprise resort-fee vibes.

Vancouver’s Spiritbox exploded with 2024’s “Eternal Blue,” pairing Courtney LaPlante’s soaring cleans and demonic growls over djent-tinged grooves. Co-headliners Periphery pioneered that progressive sound with “Blood Eagle” and “Marigold,” making this bill a metalcore must-see. Honey Revenge opens the night with hooky riffs that bridge Warped Tour nostalgia and modern alt-pop.

The Pearl’s in-the-round sightlines place even balcony seats within 120 feet of the stage, and its adjacent sportsbook and dining hall make pre-show meetups easy. Consider parking in the free Palms garage or ridesharing to avoid post-set Strip traffic.

