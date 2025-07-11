Steve Byrne tickets on sale in San Francisco at Cobb’s Comedy Club

Steve Byrne, the quick-witted stand-up behind TBS’ “Sullivan & Son,” sets up shop at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco for three shows this fall: a 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 1, and a 7 p.m. performance on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Tickets for all three dates are on sale now. While Cobb’s box office can handle in-person purchases, fans can also secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists comedy tickets with zero hidden service charges.

Byrne’s observational chops and lightning crowd work have fueled five national specials, including 2023’s “The Killing Mode.” His Bay Area swing arrives on the heels of a European tour and promises fresh material on family life and cultural mash-ups delivered with his trademark Midwestern charm.

Cobb’s 400-seat North Beach room offers cozy sightlines and full food-and-drink service, making it a favorite among touring comics. San Franciscans know shows often sell out in advance, so early booking is wise.

