Stomp tickets on sale in Austin at Bass Concert Hall

Stomp, the percussive stage spectacle that turns everyday objects into instruments, brings its high-energy show to Bass Concert Hall in Austin on Jan. 9, 2026. Expect rhythmic wizardry, clever comedy and jaw-dropping choreography.

Tickets for Jan. 9 are on sale now. Purchase at the Bass Concert Hall box office or snag seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

From brooms to garbage cans, “Stomp” transforms the mundane into music, electrifying audiences worldwide for decades. Bass Concert Hall’s expansive stage and pristine sound will showcase every stomp, clap and bang.

Perfect for families, first-timers or anyone craving a kinetic night out, this one-night stop is likely to draw a big crowd. Secure your spot before the beat drops.

Shop for Stomp tickets at Bass Concert Hall on January 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Stomp tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.