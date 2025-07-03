Stone Temple Pilots tickets on sale in Kearney at Viaero Event Center

Stone Temple Pilots roar into Viaero Event Center in Kearney, Nebraska, on Oct. 4, 2025, for a 20:15 curtain that promises grunge-era nostalgia and modern firepower. The multi-platinum quartet—Dean and Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz and vocalist Jeff Gutt—will crank out chart-toppers “Plush,” “Interstate Love Song” and deeper cuts from 2020’s Percy EP, amplified by Viaero’s arena-ready sound and 7,500-seat sightlines.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Viaero box office, but savvy rockers can also lock in seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden service fees—leaving more room in the budget for merch and pre-show brews on Highway 30.

Formed in San Diego in 1989, STP became ’90s radio mainstays alongside Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, earning a Grammy and 40 million albums sold worldwide. Today’s shows weave new material with muscular revivals of “Vasoline” and “Sex Type Thing,” boosted by Gutt’s dynamic baritone and a stage design awash in retro-psychedelic visuals.

Kearney marks the band’s first Nebraska gig since 2019, making this a rare Plains-state chance to experience their riffs up close. Doors open at 18:30; arrive early to explore the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and snag prime parking before the flood of Lincoln and Omaha road-trippers.

