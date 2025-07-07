Sublime to Join Warped Tour Long Beach Lineup

The reunited Long Beach rockers of Sublime have officially joined the lineup for Warped Tour in Long Beach, California.

The legendary punk/ska band performed during the first Warped Tour in 1995. Now, they’re returning to the stage for the festival’s 30th anniversary with the group’s latest lineup: drummer Bud Gaugh, bassist Eric Wilson, and vocalist Jakob Nowell — son of the late Bradley Nowell.

Wilson told Billboard that he’s “happy to be back on the Warped Tour again after all these years.”

“This has come full circle now with Sublime starting on the very first Warped, and now Warped is back together with Sublime at the center,” Gaugh told the publication. “Expect nothing less than utter chaos in Long Beach.”

Warped Tour already hosted a two-day event at Washington, D.C.’s RFK Stadium Festival Grounds on June 14 and 15, and is set to host festivals at the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California from July 26 to 27 and Orlando, Florida’s Camper World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.

