Suffs tickets on sale in San Diego at Civic Theatre

Suffs, the acclaimed musical celebrating the triumphs and turmoil of America’s women’s-suffrage movement, will stage an eight-performance engagement at the San Diego Civic Theatre from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, 2025. Theatergoers can witness the Tony-nominated production’s West Coast debut in California’s second-largest city.

Tickets for every San Diego date are on sale now.

Written by Shaina Taub, Suffs dramatizes the final decade before the 19th Amendment, spotlighting historical trailblazers such as Alice Paul and Ida B. Wells. Critics have hailed its “rousing anthems” (Variety) and “fierce, modern energy” (Washington Post). The San Diego run follows a sold-out stint at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, making this engagement a coup for Southern California audiences.

The 2,967-seat Civic Theatre—home to Broadway San Diego—boasts state-of-the-art sound and unobstructed sightlines, ensuring each stirring chorus and poignant monologue resonates from orchestra to balcony. With downtown nightlife a short walk away, the venue anchors a perfect evening out.

Plan ahead: Family discounts and group packages often disappear quickly for limited-run shows, so lock in your preferred date now.

